Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,591,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.