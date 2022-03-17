AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 200 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AZO traded down $25.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,945.30. 207,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,286.79 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,939.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,850.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

