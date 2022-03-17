AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 299,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

