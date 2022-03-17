AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVEO. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.