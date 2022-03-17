Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

