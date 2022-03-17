Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $60,834.50 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $60,834.50 and $24,499.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00282225 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

