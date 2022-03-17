Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $329.03

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.03 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 343.40 ($4.47). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 341.60 ($4.44), with a volume of 629,716 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.58) to GBX 356 ($4.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 460 ($5.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.08) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 363 ($4.72).

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,057.22).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

