Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.72).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 460 ($5.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.58) to GBX 356 ($4.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.08) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 327.30 ($4.26) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.05). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 328.74.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,057.22).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

