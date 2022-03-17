Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.94 and last traded at $143.62. Approximately 324,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,962,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.87.
BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.53.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
