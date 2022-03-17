Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.94 and last traded at $143.62. Approximately 324,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,962,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.87.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

