Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

