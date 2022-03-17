Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.53.

BLDP opened at C$13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.68 and a 1-year high of C$32.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

