Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT Lowered to €0.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

