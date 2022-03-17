Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

BKRIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

