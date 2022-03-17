Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.