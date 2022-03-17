Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GMS by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GMS by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

