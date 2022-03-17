Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

