Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 510,257 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

