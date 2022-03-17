Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,258 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $1,459,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $265.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.