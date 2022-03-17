Barclays Cuts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 800

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.38) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.87) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 879.38 ($11.44).

LON BOY opened at GBX 709.50 ($9.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 772.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 837.18. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.09).

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.80) per share, with a total value of £199,715 ($259,707.41).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

