Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.17) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 175.16 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of £29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.19.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

