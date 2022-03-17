Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 485 ($6.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 465.66. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

