Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.73) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($26.50) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,466 ($32.07).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 1,918.40 ($24.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £145.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.05).

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.53), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,040,312.09).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.