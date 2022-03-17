Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,306 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

GOLD stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

