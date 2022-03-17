Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Insider Mark Lindh Purchases 20,000,000 Shares

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS – Get Rating) insider Mark Lindh purchased 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,776.98).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Bass Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
