Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.20. 3,165,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,543,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.
Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
