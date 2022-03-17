BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NYSE:BCE opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of BCE by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $81,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

