BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

BeiGene stock opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

