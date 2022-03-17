BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.
BeiGene stock opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.20.
BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
