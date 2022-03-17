Bellway’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($56.70) to GBX 4,380 ($56.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.01) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 3,660 ($47.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,936.64 ($51.19).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,901 ($37.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($48.84). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,158.25.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

