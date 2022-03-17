Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.41.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

