Bennett Selby Investments LP Invests $203,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 358 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.43.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $442.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.89 and its 200-day moving average is $577.94. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

