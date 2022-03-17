Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 760 ($9.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 384.60 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £938.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 494.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 534.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.78%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($562,416.48).

Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.