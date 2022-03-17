Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHNX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 640 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 647.92. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94).

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,219.77). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

