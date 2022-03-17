Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 560.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $47,917,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

