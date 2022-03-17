Bill Winters Sells 13,271 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.68. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 611.29 ($7.95).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

