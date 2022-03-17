Bill Winters Sells 13,271 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).
Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.68. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.67).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.
Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
