BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $5.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,327. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

