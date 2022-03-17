Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 580,200 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDSX. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

In other news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biodesix by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Biodesix by 155.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 65,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biodesix by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Biodesix by 156.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

