Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

