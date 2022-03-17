Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.03 or 0.00190248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $102.76 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,016.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.20 or 0.00727028 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023941 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,006,833 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

