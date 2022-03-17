Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.
BLN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last ninety days.
About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
