BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGY. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

