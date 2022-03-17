BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in BlackRock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $23.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $731.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $864.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

