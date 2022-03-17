BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $23.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $731.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $864.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

