BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

