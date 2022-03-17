Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 12,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,544. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

