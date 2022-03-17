Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BLNK traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

