Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 692.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221,744 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

