Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 3,739,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,855. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

