blooom inc. Buys 14,854 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

blooom inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

