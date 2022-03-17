blooom inc. Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $218.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

