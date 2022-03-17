Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $197.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.